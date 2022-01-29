Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.71. 1,113,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,541. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

