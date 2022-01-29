Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 91,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.