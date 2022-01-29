1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $16.90. 2,611,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

