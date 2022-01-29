Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $57.66 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $57.66 or 0.00151704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $103.36 million and $7.72 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

