Bitblocks (BBK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $330.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 49.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $100,352.27 and approximately $330.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,004.11 or 0.99992217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00075300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002410 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.06 or 0.00486915 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

