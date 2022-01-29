United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $12.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

UPS stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

