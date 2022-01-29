Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,539,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,517. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

