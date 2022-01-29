$12.37 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report sales of $12.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $13.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $7.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $45.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $47.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.56 billion to $50.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,235.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,048,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.08. 2,880,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,787. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

