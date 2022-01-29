TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.
NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.12. 372,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,136. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
About TowneBank
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
