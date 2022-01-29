TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.12. 372,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,136. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TowneBank by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TowneBank by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TowneBank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

