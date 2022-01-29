Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 132,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.