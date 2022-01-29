Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LICY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,981,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on LICY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.