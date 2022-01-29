WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $7.72 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.72 or 0.00020373 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $35,084.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.41 or 0.06780092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.25 or 0.99857807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003174 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.