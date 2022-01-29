Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,290 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Embraer by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 640,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $42,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Embraer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. Embraer has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

