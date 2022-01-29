The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

SWGAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $14.55. 67,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

