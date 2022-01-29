$21.15 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post $21.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.33 billion and the highest is $22.06 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $16.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $84.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $138.63. 10,001,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,670,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.51.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

