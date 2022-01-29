Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $42.49 or 0.00111680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $510.33 million and approximately $67.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.00251395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00079063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,752,188 coins and its circulating supply is 12,010,138 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

