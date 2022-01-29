Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 777,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,409. Terex has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

