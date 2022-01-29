PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.54.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $5,461,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 87,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.66. 1,850,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.