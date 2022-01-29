$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.88. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.50.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.25. The stock had a trading volume of 856,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,915. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

