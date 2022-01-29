Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Tops $0.0708 on Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $29.84 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00108399 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

