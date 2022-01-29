Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.88. The company had a trading volume of 894,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,149. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.