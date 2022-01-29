Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $25.45

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. 10,084,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,332. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $138,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

