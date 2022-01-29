Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to post $234.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.20 million and the highest is $237.07 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $196.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $900.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $904.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $950.53 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $965.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.21. 229,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

