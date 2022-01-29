Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Hits $10.69 on Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $348,853.42 and $8,002.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028180 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

