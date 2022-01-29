Brokerages Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) PT at $69.89

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.