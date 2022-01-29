Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target at C$16.46

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR.UN. TD Securities lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,764,420. Insiders bought 92,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,113 in the last quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.90. 876,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.93.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

