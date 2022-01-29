$2.76 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $2.98. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,290,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.60. 1,312,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,174. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

