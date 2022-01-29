Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post $3.39 EPS

Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings of $3.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.68 and the lowest is $3.01. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 313.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.04 to $20.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

FANG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $128.72. 2,358,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

