Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Update

Learn CW Investment Corp (NYSE:LCW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 256.5% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of LCW stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009. Learn CW Investment has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

About Learn CW Investment

Learn CW Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Learn CW Investment Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California.

