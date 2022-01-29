Short Interest in Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Declines By 68.8%

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nate’s Food stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 3,548,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,324,982. Nate’s Food has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Nate’s Food
