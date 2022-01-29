Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 70.8% in January

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS LTUM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 863,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.22.
About Lithium
