Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 70.8% in January

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LTUM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 863,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.28. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

