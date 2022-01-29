Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $96.33

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.33.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,440. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

