The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. 4,293,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,300. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

