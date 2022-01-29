Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

