PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Update

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PSPSF remained flat at $$119.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 196. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

