Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,078. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.
Rise Gold Company Profile
