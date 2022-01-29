Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,078. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

