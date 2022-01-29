Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

MARS traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 78.85 ($1.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,740,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,416. The company has a market cap of £500.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 63.75 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

