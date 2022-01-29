Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Noir has a total market cap of $116,458.51 and $196.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00187911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00392184 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00070754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,476,238 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

