Short Interest in G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) Drops By 70.3%

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE GSQB remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Friday. G Squared Ascend II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G Squared Ascend II stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of G Squared Ascend II at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

