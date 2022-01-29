Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Rises By 249.9%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, an increase of 249.9% from the December 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BAK traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Braskem has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Braskem will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 27.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

BAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Santander restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

