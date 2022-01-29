Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 298.8% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
