Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 298.8% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

