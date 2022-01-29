Switcheo (SWTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.41 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $25.41 million and approximately $52,888.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.86 or 0.06756566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.80 or 0.99844817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,721,097,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,655,335,470 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

