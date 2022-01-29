OceanEx Token Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $5,090.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.86 or 0.06756566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.80 or 0.99844817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

