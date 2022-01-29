Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Drops By 66.7%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Lonking alerts:

Shares of Lonking stock remained flat at $$13.99 during trading on Friday. Lonking has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.