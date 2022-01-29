Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$12.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

REAL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

REAL traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,094. The company has a market cap of C$437.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$5.54 and a 1 year high of C$18.80.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

