Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $10.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.84. 1,186,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,897. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Amundi purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,565,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

