Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RCRUY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 800,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media & Solutions segment provides marketing and human resource services.

