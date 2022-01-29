NFTify (N1) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,385.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $847,889.09 and approximately $1,385.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.82 or 0.06780504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.69 or 1.00124017 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

