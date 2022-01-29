ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:CTR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,809. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.