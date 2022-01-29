ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CTR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,809. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

