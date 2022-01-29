Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in January

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Sabre Gold Mines stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. 251,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,350. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
