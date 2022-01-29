Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in January

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. 251,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,350. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

